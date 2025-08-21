Three days of family adventure at Haven Caister-on-Sea

There’s something timeless about the British seaside—the scent of salt in the air, the crunch of sand underfoot, and the promise of adventure tucked into every corner, writes Jessica Roe.

For our family, a three-day long weekend at Haven Caister-on-Sea delivered all of that and more, wrapped in the comfort of a well-equipped Haven three-bedroom caravan and the joy of shared experiences.

Day one: Settling in and finding our feet

We arrived with that familiar mix of excitement and mild chaos that comes with travelling as a family. The Haven site at Caister-on-Sea welcomed us with open arms - neatly laid out, easy to navigate, and buzzing with activity. To get our bearings, we hired a pedal car, which turned out to be both practical and hilarious. The kids took turns steering us around the resort, giggling as we bumped along the paths and waved at other holidaymakers.

The Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth

Our caravan was clean, spacious, and thoughtfully designed. It had everything we needed - from a proper kitchen to cozy beds - which gave us the flexibility to eat in, relax, and recharge between outings. Being part of a Haven holiday meant we had access to a full programme of activities, and the kids were keen to dive straight in.

Archery, segways, and splashing about

The next few hours were a blur of movement and laughter. We booked a slot at the swimming pool, which was well-managed and a great way to burn off some energy. Then came archery, where we discovered that some of us were surprisingly competitive, and others just enjoyed the thrill of hitting the target - eventually.

But the real hit of the day? Segways. The children were absolutely thrilled to try them out, and watching them glide around with huge grins was one of those moments you tuck away and remember long after the holiday ends.

Take a calming cruise on Gentleman Jim

The on-site arcade also proved popular, with the kids happily spending time playing games and collecting prizes. It was a great way to wind down before dinner.

Local eats and a waterside stroll

That evening, we ventured off-site to Garrod’s Restaurant and Bar at the Furzedown Hotel. The food was hearty and satisfying, and the atmosphere relaxed - perfect after a busy day. Afterwards, we took a gentle walk through the Venetian Waterways, a beautifully restored area with winding paths, ornamental bridges, and the soft rustle of reeds in the breeze. It was a lovely way to end our first day.

Day two: Seaside sights and classic rides

Home from home beside the sea in Caister

We dedicated our second day to exploring Great Yarmouth’s seafront, starting with the SEA LIFE Centre. The exhibits were engaging and educational, with creatures such as jellyfish, rays, and sharks captivating the kids. It was a great mix of fun and learning, and the conservation messages were thoughtfully presented.

Lunch was a treat at the Joyland American Diner, where we tucked into giant burgers, loaded fries, and indulgent milkshakes. It was loud, colourful, and exactly what you want from a retro diner experience.

Next door, we popped into Joyland Children’s Amusement Park, a charming throwback with vintage rides like the Snails, Spook Express, and Jet Cars. The kids loved it, and we found ourselves smiling at the simplicity and nostalgia of it all.

But the real thrill came later at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. This classic seaside park is home to the Scenic Railway, a wooden rollercoaster that first opened on May 14, 1932. It’s the oldest operating rollercoaster in the UK, and one of only two scenic railways still running. With its brakeman-operated cars and sweeping drops, it was a standout moment for the children - and a fascinating ride for us adults too.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Day three: Slowing the pace

After two full-on days, we welcomed a slower rhythm. We began with a boat trip aboard Gentleman Jim, gliding through the Norfolk Broads with birds overhead and reeds swaying beside us. It was peaceful, scenic, and a lovely way to reconnect with nature.

Lunch was at the Waterside Café in Rollesby, a hidden gem with excellent cakes and a view that invites you to linger. We sat by the water, sipping tea and watching ducks drift past - a moment of calm in a busy itinerary.

In the afternoon, we visited Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, where the kids were enthralled by the animal feeding talk. Meeting red pandas and crocodiles up close was a real treat, and the staff’s passion for conservation shone through.

A final toast

Our last evening was spent at Branford’s, a warm and welcoming restaurant where we shared stories from the weekend and made plans to return. The food was delicious, and the atmosphere relaxed - just what we needed to round off the trip.

Reflections

This three-day escape to Haven Caister-on-Sea was more than just a break - it was a chance to reconnect, explore, and make memories. From pedal cars and Segways to scenic boat rides and historic rollercoasters, every moment felt like a celebration of family time.

We returned home with sandy shoes, tired smiles, and a camera roll full of joy. And as we unpacked, we were already talking about when we’d go back.

Travel facts

For more information about Great Yarmouth, visit www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk

A Haven Holiday for four at Caister-on-Sea starts from £199 on selected three-night breaks in October (not inc. half-term) on selected grade caravans. (Prices are subject to change.) See https://www.haven.com to book.