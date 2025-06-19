Allison Homes highlights dedication to supporting in-work training

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is highlighting Trainee Quantity Surveyor, Kirsty Embleton and her journey to pursue an in-work qualification to further enhance and develop her expertise in the field.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty splits her time between multiple Allison Homes developments across Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, including The Orchards in Corby Glen, Chapel Gate in Moulton Chapel and Abbey Park in Thorney, and has now taken on the new challenge of studying for a Construction in the Built Environment qualification at Bedford College, which will add one day per week of studying to her schedule.

Kirsty’s hard work and dedication to increasing her expertise in the field embodies the core values of Allison Homes and its commitment to supporting employees throughout their entire career journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty, from Peterborough, said: “I enjoy the constant opportunity to learn in this field. The construction industry is always evolving with new materials, techniques and regulations, and it’s exciting to stay up to date with these changes while growing professionally.

Kirsty Embleton, East Trainee Quantity Surveyor

“I decided to pursue this qualification because I’m fascinated by construction and the financial aspects of managing projects. This training is incredibly fulfilling and helping broaden my understanding of the industry, from the initial planning stages to completion. I now have a much better understanding of the various construction processes, and look forward to new lessons and insights with each week of study.”

The qualification will support Kirsty in her role as Trainee Quantity Surveyor by covering the wide range of knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the complex and varied role.

Kirsty commented: “Quantity surveying involves a broad range of responsibilities, including cost estimation and budgeting, so no two days are ever quite the same. A typical day can involve a mix of office work and site visits. I might be attending meetings with clients, contractors and other project team members to discuss updates, resolve issues and review progress. I’m also able to see projects progress from the early stages and watch the impact I have on them over time, which is really rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Homes was keen to support the qualification and Kirsty’s goal to further her own knowledge and understanding, both of the wider industry and the specifics of her role, and has worked to foster collaborative and supportive working relationships in all areas of the business.

Kirsty noted: “When I’ve needed help with assignments, my colleagues from my department and other departments have always been more than happy to help me and that support has made a huge difference. The team spirit we have here makes the balancing act of work and studies much easier and more enjoyable.”

Studying for the qualification has been incredibly beneficial to Kirsty and she recommends learning at work to others who are considering ways to further their careers.

She said: “I think it’s a great way to learn, you’re being taught things in your course that you might not necessarily learn in your day-to-day. Gaining experience from doing the job is a massive bonus as well. Studying for a new qualification can feel like a big challenge to take on at first, but once you put your mind to it, you’ll be amazed at how much you can achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “At Allison Homes, we maintain high standards and strive to stay at the cutting edge of new developments in the housebuilding industry, and continued education such as this is an excellent way to ensure those goals are met.

“I wish Kirsty and anyone else pursuing an additional qualification to support their role the best of luck in their studies, and have confidence that Allison Homes will provide them with full support whenever they need it.”