Another wedding award gong for Hagworthingham-based sustainable designer

Sanyukta Shrestha with the award for Best Wedding Outfit Designer - Highly Commended Award of the Year.

2024 at Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards.

After also winning last year, Sanyukta said that it was an “incredible honour” to receive the award:

“As a designer I feel gifted to be able to understand cultural needs and fulfil a bride’s dreams by weaving her heritage and family values without compromising her unique vision and personality,” she said.

"We were so thrilled to be the finalists for two amazing awards ‘Wedding Boutique of the Year’ and ‘Best Wedding Outfit Designer’ already this year, and winning this award, I feel the pure joy and connection from our brides towards my vision that weaves into their beautiful unique dreams. I feel very lucky.

“On behalf of all our team in the UK and Nepal, I would like to thank all the brides and our well-wishers

who voted for us and Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards for this incredible honour.”

The seventh Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards ‘black-tie’ ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza in Birmingham on March 6, saw the top names celebrated that create unique weddings in ever-growing Asian wedding industry.

A spokesperson for the Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to once again honour the absolute best of the British Asian Wedding industry and the individuals who work tirelessly to meet their client’s demands. This sector of the Wedding industry has grown at an unprecedented rate in recent years and suppliers have exceeded all expectations in what they’re able to deliver to make a couple’s wedding day the best in their lives.”

Nepal-born Sanyukta has been called a pioneer in the concept of sustainable luxury since the launch of her eco-friendly brand in 2011, and her business has always carried the promise to fight for an ethical workforce and the environment by representing a sustainable choice for brides.