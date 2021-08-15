Best kept village honour

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210408-152928001

Fulbeck has collected an honour in South Kesteven District Council’s Best Kept Village competition.

The village took third place in the medium category, behind first-placed Thurlby and runner-up Harlaxton.

The winner in the small category was Stubton, followed by Swinstead in second place and Welby in third.

Winning villages will receive cheques in appreciation of residents’ work and community spirit, with £400 for the top award, £300 for second and £200 for third, paid to the parish council responsible for the village.

Thurlby and Stubton will also receive a gold litter bin.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for commercial and operations at the district council, said: “We are extremely lucky to have such beautiful villages across the district and we are delighted to once again recognise the community pride and residents’ work that keeps them looking so special.

“Our judging not only lets us reward that community pride but allows us to monitor areas which need attention from our council teams.”

About 100 villages and hamlets across the district were assessed during July, helped by the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust to look at village facilities across a range of criteria, including village halls, paths and street scene, front gardens and evidence of community pride and ownership.

Medium villages are classed as those with 501-5000 residents, while small villages are those with populations between 100 and 500 residents.