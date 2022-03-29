No Caption ABCDE EMN-220328-152004001

ALDI has announced that an application for a new store in Horncastle has now been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for consideration.

A spokesperson for the business said: “ALDI is delighted with the public response to date. Over 600 people have taken the time to fill in the response forms and we are currently working our way through all the comments.

“Nearly all of those responding are in favour of the proposals.”

One concern that has been raised is the potential for competition between the new service station and the existing Laurels Service Station on Spilsby Road.

However, Laurels Group will operate both sites, and said: “We welcome Aldi to Spilsby Road, and are working with a national operator to redevelop the former G L Clarke’s site into a modern fuel filling station, incorporating Shell Recharge rapid electric vehicle charging, which is currently unavailable in a 20 mile radius.”

The proposals for the service station will include the latest technologies to ensure that consideration is given to the environment.

These will include rainwater harvesting for the car wash, use of biodegradable chemicals and both the petrol pumps and car wash will be contactless.

Additional facilities will also include toilets, indoor and outdoor seating with phone charging points and concessions.