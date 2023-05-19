Developers assure people Northfields development "created with local businesses in mind"

The developers behind a £20million investment into a new retail park at Louth’s Northfields area has assured locals that the plans will work with local businesses, not against them.

A public exhibition was held at Louth Town Hall where people were able to hear more about the Northfields plans.

Last week, the Louth Leader brought you the news that Bride Hall Developments has revealed plans for a £20 million investment into Northfields Park – a mixed-use retail and industrial development near Louth town centre in the vicinity of DS Smith Packaging just off the A16, which will see hundreds of new jobs created.

The plans will see a Tesco, Costa, and Home Bargains stores opened on the site, and concerns were raised that the plans will draw people away from the town centre and have an impact on our many local businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

William Flatau, Development Director at Bride Hall Developments, said Northfields Park would co-habit with the town, rather than try to dominate it.

"There’s two things to mention here,” he said, “Tesco’s have identified that the location as there’s a lot of leakage from the town to other towns like Grimsby where people gravitate to bigger supermarkets for their big supermarket shop, but this way people will stay in Louth to do their big shop rather than going to bigger towns and cities.

"Also, as far as Tesco’s go this is a small one at only 3,000sq feet, and there will not be a butchers, or bakery, or cafe, for this exact reason so it will encourage residents to to buy from independent traders.”

He added that it was worth noting that the Tesco store in particular was designed with local businesses in mind:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have to be mindful of the businesses in the town centre, and Tesco are well-versed in being so, rather than trying to dominate the town, they want to co-habit instead.”