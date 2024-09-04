Duncan & Toplis acquires Haines Watts North London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accountants and business advisers Duncan & Toplis has acquired Haines Watts North London in a deal that marks an exciting milestone in its accelerated growth plans.

Duncan & Toplis, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025, is on course for the biggest period of growth in its history after securing private equity investment in 2023. The company’s ambitious strategy is primarily focused on strong organic growth, supplemented by a number of highly strategic acquisitions that broaden the service offering to clients and expand the business geographically into new key locations.

This strategic move will see Haines Watts North London rebranded as Duncan & Toplis, with all team members remaining in their roles. Amilios Costa, Managing Partner, will continue to lead the team in this exciting next phase of their growth journey.

Damon Brain, CEO of Duncan & Toplis said:

CEO of Duncan & Toplis, Damon Brain

“ It was clear from the first meeting that Amilios and his team share our focus on culture and growth for the right reasons. He brings incredible expertise, energy and experience and will be instrumental in supporting growth in the region. I’m delighted to welcome our new team members and help them deliver on their own ambitions, as part of Duncan & Toplis.

Amilios Costa, who leads the North London office said:

"Joining forces with Duncan & Toplis represents a fantastic opportunity for both our clients and our team. The amazing combination of deep-rooted history and a profound ambition to grow in the right way is a huge cultural synergy. It means we can offer a wider range of services and even greater support to our clients, as well as provide our team with new opportunities to progress their careers at a company with serious growth ambitions.”

“I share Damon’s ambitions and enthusiasm, and I’m really excited to play a part in the next step of the Duncan & Toplis growth story.”

Duncan & Toplis director, Amilios Costa who will lead the North London office

The acquisition of Haines Watts North London has received full regulatory approval and Duncan & Toplis is continuing active acquisition discussions with other like-minded firms.

Founded in Nottingham in 1925, Duncan & Toplis supports more than 12,000 businesses and individuals. The group now has offices in 12 locations across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and London.