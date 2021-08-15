Feast raises funds for village facilities

A fun-packed Helpringham Feast weekend saw hundreds raised for community causes.

By Andy Hubbert
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 5:19 pm
L-R Zoe Watson - organiser, Denys Humphries - helper at Helpringham Feast. EMN-210908-093016001

Zoe Watson, co-organiser of Saturday’s event on the green, said it was very successful, with £800 going to the playing field committee as it had been unable to raise funds during the pandemic. Another £200 will go to the annual fund for a Christmas tree on the green. Any left will buy equipment for next year’s feast.

Families enjoyed children’s games and a performance by Take Note Choir.

Pub, The Brass Windmill, raised £460 for LIVES and the air ambulance with tombola and live music, while the church generated £880 for roof repairs from a craft fair and community cafe.

Children's games on the village green. Musical Statues at the Helpringham Feast. EMN-210908-093028001
Leanne and Jonathan Brereton with L-R Charlie 7, Marsaili 5, Alex 12 and Isaac Brereton 10 of Little Hale at Helpringham Feast. EMN-210908-093004001
Ken King and Judy Walton of Helpringham EMN-210908-093040001
Harley Ellerey of About Blooming Tyme, Cranwell EMN-210908-093115001
L-R Debbie Huggett and Julie Brooks of LincsArc at Helpringham Feast. EMN-210908-092952001