Feast raises funds for village facilities

Zoe Watson, co-organiser of Saturday’s event on the green, said it was very successful, with £800 going to the playing field committee as it had been unable to raise funds during the pandemic. Another £200 will go to the annual fund for a Christmas tree on the green. Any left will buy equipment for next year’s feast.
Families enjoyed children’s games and a performance by Take Note Choir.
Pub, The Brass Windmill, raised £460 for LIVES and the air ambulance with tombola and live music, while the church generated £880 for roof repairs from a craft fair and community cafe.