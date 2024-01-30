Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Magna Vitae HAF program was nominated for the prestigious award after successfully embedding the Game of Golf into its HAF program. The program provides children with an introduction to the Game and an opportunity to learn new skills, be more active and make new friends.

As part of the Golf Foundation “Golf Activator” programme, the Leisure & Culture Trust received funding to purchase equipment and staff training packs to deliver the sessions. The introduction of Golf has been a popular addition to HAF and following its success golf delivery experiences have been incorporated into Magna Vitae’s School’s Out programme, GAME and the home education P.E group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered through Magna Vitae leisure centres in Louth, Mablethorpe and Skegness, HAF is a government programme of funded activities for children aged 5 to 16 receiving benefits-related free school meals. The programme, which focuses on increasing self-esteem and improving wellbeing, is in place to ensure all children get the chance to have healthy happy holidays.

Kim Kami Project Coordinator trialling the Golf equipment

During the Christmas holidays of 2023, six hundred and twenty-eight places were booked for children from East Lindsey to enjoy a game of Golf as part of their participation in the multi-sport programme.

In November 2023 Magna Vitae secured further funding for ‘Unleash your Drive’, an additional Golf Foundation programme to enhance staff training so the team can deliver further sessions to support young people with mental wellbeing through their HAF and Home Education PE group.

Project Coordinator Kim Kami said:

“We are delighted to be nominated for the England Golf Awards and wish all finalists the best of luck! As an organisation, we are committed to equality and diversity enhancing opportunities. With support from the Golf Foundation and other partners, we are excited to develop the variety and outreach of our programmes further this year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golf will next tee off in the ‘Schools Out’ February Half Term and Easter HAF programmes.