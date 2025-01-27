Lincolnshire-designed fashion accessory 'first' winning star praise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Radio and TV presenter Jenny Powell has praised a new British-made fashion accessory called the Layer Band by Lincolnshire company Layer Clothing, which helped ease the celeb’s recovery after a robotic hysterectomy last year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed as a fashion item and becoming a staple in stylists’ toolkits, Layer Bands are made with soft, supportive and breathable material – similar in concept to maternity bands – with a colourful design around the trim, and many customers are reporting the benefits of wearing them post-surgery.

Following years of severe menopause symptoms, which Ms Powell documented openly online to raise awareness and create a supportive community for other women, she underwent a robotic hysterectomy last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing Jenny share her early post-op recovery on Instagram, Layer Clothing founder Rachael Bennett from near Caistor, gifted a Layer Band to the star.

Jenny Powell shared a reel in praise of her Layer Band

In an Insta reel shared four weeks post-op as Jenny began wearing tighter clothing, she put on her Layer Band under yellow joggers, telling her 191,000 followers it protected her sensitive scars ‘with lovely soft material which… makes me feel more confident. Then I put my other normal clothes on top.”

“So now I've got this on to protect my scars and you’ve got this funky layer, great for post op if you want a bit more protection.”

Now, bringing her online community into the real world, Jenny will be sharing her menopause and hysterectomy journey alongside Consultant Gynaecologist Dr Amiry and a panel of health and wellbeing experts at the first ever ‘Femisphere: Women’s Health and Wellbeing Event’ hosted by The Women’s Health Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themed “Let’s Talk Lady Parts” it will explore important topics in women’s health, including perimenopause, menopause, hysterectomy, menstruation, breast health and skin care.

Layer Band fan model Liz Pinchbeck

Taking place on Tuesday 4 February at Wilmslow Conference Centre in Cheshire, tickets are limited and can be bought online for £55 at www.womenshealthclub.co.uk/etn/femisphere-lets-talk-lady-parts-hosted-by-dr-amiry-and-jenny-powell/

Layer Clothing founder Rachael Bennett, who will be exhibiting at the Cheshire event, said: “When I saw Jenny’s posts so openly sharing her post-op journey online to help and support other women, I wanted to send her a Layer Band.

“I designed Layer Band to be a hard-working fashion accessory but many customers have told me anecdotally how comfortable and supported they feel in their bands after surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be part of this fantastic new event for women and to introducing Layer Bands to a new audience.”

The Layer Band designed in Lincolnshire by Layer Clothing founder Rachael Bennett

Other supporters of Layer Band include:

· Menopause Nutritionist Charlotte Hunter who recommends the accessory to her clients, she said: “I was especially drawn to the Layer Band for my surgical clients. Post op I would have given anything for something like this. It provides that much needed support and comfort when feeling sore and bloated and nothing seems to fit quite right. When your stitches itch and you’re bruised, it’s a lifesaver.”

· Model Liz Pinchbeck and her daughter, 21 year old law student Jemima Pinchbeck recently celebrated their first ‘Kidney-versary’ a year after undergoing a kidney transplant. They became fans of Layer Bands last year after recovering from a kidney transplant operation.

Liz from Lincolnshire, said: “Being able to donate my kidney to Jemima after she suffered kidney failure having contracting Meningitis B and septicaemia in 2022 was the best gift a mother could give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Bennett Layer Clothing Founder

“The scarring from the transplant was very neat although in several places on my midsection. Wearing my Layer Band helps keep that part of my body warm, comfy and supported when I’m exercising or just out and about.

“They’re a fantastic idea and I wouldn’t be without mine.”

Jemima Pinchbeck and her mum Liz after the successful kidney transplant

· Artist and Diary of a Name Dropper podcaster Meridith Hepner Chapman from London underwent a bi lateral oophorectomy in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She found Layer Bands versatile and practical to wear post-surgery, as she explained: “Keyhole surgery and a very cold studio mean that I am benefiting greatly from the gentleness and warmth of this very clever invention. “I couldn’t put anything around my waist or near my stomach so this has been a godsend.”

LAYER BAND: THE HARD-WORKING MULTI-PURPOSE FASHION ACCESSORY THAT:

Jenny Powell finds comfort post op wearing a Layer Band by British company Layer Clothing

· Extends the life of clothes like trousers by covering zips and buttons that no longer fasten and adds length to jumpers that have shrunk in the wash;

· Provides a stylish and practical solution for keeping backs warm and supporting midsections - ideal when exercising;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Is multi-wearable: around the midsection - under or over clothes to add colour, texture and flattering layering without bulk; or as a bandeau top or modesty panel if your top or dress is too low (no more bras on show); or as a corset over a dress or shirt.

Layer Bands are available online in 11 different colourways and in four sizes S, M , L & XL. Costing £45, they are available from www.layerclothing,com.

Layer Clothing also launched Layer Cuffs last year to keep exposed wrists warm. Created from Layer Bands off-cuts to minimise waste, the cuffs are available in six different colourways and cost £22 they are available here www.layerclothing.com/collections/all?page=2.

Layer Bands are a fashion item and not designed for medical use or in pregnancy. Layer Clothing makes no medical claims.