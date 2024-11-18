Local agent celebrates triple win as part of national award-winning team for the third year running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local estate agent is celebrating after being recognised as being part of the best sales and lettings agency in the country. EweMove Sales & Lettings celebrates becoming the first-ever estate agency to win the ‘triple crown’ at the UK’s biggest agency event for the third year running.

Donna & Toby who run EweMove Boston, were delighted to be part of the team which were presented with the awards for Best National Sales, Best National Lettings and Best National Sales & Lettings Agent at the recent EA Masters event in London.

EweMove triumphed ahead of thousands of competitors to win the accolade and Toby explained why.

Toby said: “Winning these awards shows the level of customer care we provide our clients whether it’s sales, lettings or both! We were independently judged on our property marketing, customer service and results during a data analysis project and a large-scale mystery shopping exercise of all other estate agents across the country.”

EweMove is also collectively rated Excellent on the review site Trustpilot with over 20,000 5 Star reviews from buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants, they credit this to EweMove agents going the extra mile to ensure clients are happy.

The EA Masters awards looked at 13,080 estate agency offices across the country in a thorough review taking into account data from specialist data from TwentyEA and mystery shopping exercises.

Agents are rigorously assessed based on listing volume, throughputs, sales rates, completions and more. The top 20% of performers are then put through practical assessment with mystery shoppers at every stage of the sales and lettings process. Throughout, agencies are scored and reviewed based on their response times, response quality and overall delivery of service. EweMove excelled in all areas and will again feature in the Best Estate Agency Guide 2025.

Commenting on the property market, Toby said: “The local property market is active with demand from buyers and sellers who have a genuine need to move, we expect this positivity to carry on into and throughout 2025. The sales market has returned to a more normal level, however, the rental market is very buoyant with lots of tenants looking for properties in the area.”

EweMove offer a home valuation report on their website, you can get your personalised report for free by visiting: www.EweMove.com/Boston