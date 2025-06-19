Local brand Freckleface has made the FEBE Growth 100

The UK’s fastest-growing founder-led businesses have been revealed in the highly prestigious FEBE Growth 100. Now in its fourth year, the ranking celebrates the people building the fastest-growing British businesses where founders remain at the helm. But it isn't just a list. It’s a community. A celebration. A snapshot of the energy, ambition, and resilience that define the UK entrepreneurial scene. Founders on this list are making an impact, and FEBE is proud to champion them.

Freckleface, based in Lincolnshire, has earned a spot on the prestigious list with a 40 % CAGR and, notably, with co-founder Noah being its youngest member.

Freckleface Home Fragrance was founded by Tara Carlile-Swift in 2017, and her then 14-year-old son, Noah Carlile-Swift. What started as a simple kitchen-table hobby, making wax melts and candles to teach Noah about entrepreneurship, has blossomed into a beloved British brand, known for its nature-inspired, artisan home fragrance and wellbeing products.

Tara and Noah have grown Freckleface organically to include four high-street stores in York, Lincoln and Stamford and have a presence in over 900 garden centres and gift shops nationwide. With a remarkable year-on-year growth, the brand continues to expand, including successful collaborations with the RHS, Laura Ashley and most recently Historic Royal Palaces.

Commenting on today’s announcement, founder Tara said: “We are so thrilled to be on the list, we are just a Mum and Son with a vision and a passion to bring artisan products to our high streets and with our amazing team, we are seeing this dream become a reality. We are proud to still hold true to the same values we established on the kitchen table from day one, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Freckleface. Noah is still only 21, and being part of the FEBE community with like-minded entrepreneurs is amazing for him.

FEBE measures growth using robust metrics and rigorous research, including two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), revenue performance, and founder involvement. All qualifying companies are UK-registered, privately owned, independent and have generated annual revenues between £3 million and £200 million with an operating profit in their latest financial year.

Charlotte Quince, founder of FEBE, said:

“The Growth 100 isn’t just a leaderboard – it’s a tribute to the founders pushing boundaries, taking risks, and building brilliant businesses against all odds.”

For the full list and methodology, visit: www.febe.com