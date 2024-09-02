Local fitness brand announces large expansion due to growth of members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local business Burn Fitness, a popular gym located at Meridian Point Retail Park, has announced it has undergone a large expansion due to the ever growing demand of members in the fitness community.

The expansion, which is due to open 2nd September, is an investment to its current members. It will provide more fitness opportunities, more facilities for membership cost, and more space for them to focus on their fitness goals, whilst also offering a larger capacity for new members to join.

Burn Fitness currently operates on the top floor of the building, but will be taking over the ground floor area of 2,500 sq ft and adding new changing facilities. Burn Fitness will consist of two levels named Upper Burn and Lower Burn, in which the upper level will maintain the original equipment with a new layout including dedicated zones to utilise the area to its full ability.

The lower level will be a fully conditioned open gym and changing facilities, in addition to an expansive studio offering a mixture of weightlifting and conditioning based sessions to suit a wide range of abilities. Some of the new classes include: powerlifting, women's only lifting sessions, Olympic weightlifting, cardio club and circuits.

Kelly Trushell, Burn Fitness representative, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the new expansion of Burn Fitness to our members. The gym has been an important part of the local fitness community, and we hope to give back to our loyal customers by making their experience an even better one.

We’re really grateful for the feedback from our current members who are excited about the expansion. We hope that this expansion will be a great addition to the site, and enjoyed by both current and future members”.

Day passes for the gym start at £10, with memberships ranging from £26 - £64. Burn Fitness offers memberships for students, couples, essential workers and more.

The refurbishment of the full building has seen an increase in small local businesses develop and thrive on the Meridian Point site. This includes recent additions such as Annabelle’s Beauty Clinic, and Tea and Toast café.