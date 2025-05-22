New Operations Manager appointed at APSS
John steps into the role after over a decade with the business. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a deep understanding of the commercial interiors industry.
John’s journey with APSS began over 10 years ago as Joinery Manager. With a hands-on approach and a keen eye for detail, he quickly progressed into project management, leading a wide range of successful fit-out and refurbishment projects. His ability to oversee operations from the ground up—paired with outstanding organisational skills—has made him a vital part of the APSS team.
In his new role, John will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations across the business, ensuring projects continue to run smoothly, efficiently, and to the high standard customers have come to expect.
Commenting on his promotion, John said: "I’ve had the chance to grow with the business, and stepping into the role of Operations Manager is a fantastic next chapter. I’m looking forward to building on our strengths and continuing to deliver exceptional results for our customers."
Richard Mycroft, recently appointed as Managing Director of APSS, added: "John’s promotion is well deserved. His experience, knowledge and steady leadership have made a real impact across the business. He’s a natural problem-solver with a clear vision for operational excellence, and I have every confidence he’ll continue to drive us forward in his new role."
APSS specialise in commercial fit outs and refurbishments, transforming workspaces across a wide range of sectors, from offices and showrooms to retail and industrial units. With over 28 years of experience, the team delivers tailored solutions that balance form and function, helping businesses work smarter, look better, and make the most of their space.
Whether it’s full turnkey solutions, partitioning, mezzanine floors, or bespoke joinery, APSS offers expert advice and a hands-on approach from design through to completion, making every project straightforward and stress-free.