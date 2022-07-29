Plans to turn disused Sleaford pub into B&B

The disused pub, the Marquis of Granby on Westgate, Sleaford. Photo: Google

Plans have been submitted for the Marquis of Granby on Westgate, which has fallen into disrepair since it shut.

This would make it the second Bed and Breakfast of that name in the town, with another Marquis of Granby already operating on nearby Northgate.

The plans would split the building into four B&B rooms, and two flats.

An impression of how the converted pub may look.

The application states: “The existing building formerly operated as a public house, but has remained unopened for many years and has slowly fallen into a state of disrepair.

“The proposal seeks a more sustainable use class that captures Sleaford’s tourist market and provides accommodation for visitors to the town in a central location.”

There would be minor internal works and improvements to the building’s run down exterior.

The proposal claims that the change would “ensure it is well maintained and in-use for generations to come”.

It isn’t known how long the pub has been shut for, although the Facebook page was last active in 2015.

Artists’ impressions show a revitalised building which would draw customers to the area.

The application has been made to North Kesteven District Council through a Sleaford-based agent.

The change comes as pubs increasingly struggle to attract business, with many looking at alternate uses for the buildings.