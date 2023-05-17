Six new Boston Town Deal board members 'bring expertise and broaden community representation'

The body responsible for overseeing the transformational £21.9m Towns Fund investment in Boston has welcomed six new members – which it says “enhance its expertise and broaden the community representation”.

Tracy Stringfellow, left, and Marianne Garbutt.

A spokesperson for Boston Town Deal said: “Bringing skills and experience in education, community development, public sector, tourism, heritage, marketing, and arts and culture, the new members join the board at an exciting time with progress on the Boston Town Deal projects gathering pace, and the role of the board evolving to input into further funding into the borough from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Levelling Up Funding.”

The new members include:

Wayne Oldfield, left, and Nick Jones.

• Jurate Matulioniene, chairperson of the Boston Lithuanian Group and Managing Director of the Boston Lithuanian Supplementary School and Boston English Academy, which she founded ten years ago. Jurate is also an online lecturer and brings extensive experience coordinating projects and events.

• Wayne Oldfield who is Chief Operating Officer with Voyage Education Partnership which works with a number of schools in Boston. Wayne, who is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, has extensive experience of both strategic and operational leadership within the education sector.

• Nick Jones, Director of Transported. Nick was instrumental in the development of Transported which aims to get more people in Boston and South Holland enjoying and participating in arts activities. Nick works with partners to create projects, such as the community mosaic on Dolphin Lane.

• Charlotte Goy is Chief Executive of Destination Lincolnshire and has been at the centre of destination marketing within the county for 15 years. A champion for what the county stands for, Charlotte joins the Town Deal Board to ensure the levelling up agenda supports tourism in Boston and Lincolnshire.

Charlotte Goy, left, and Jurate Matulioniene.

• Marrianne Garbutt, Managing Director of Brylaine & Executive Director of Lowd & Klea. Marrianne has 25 years in International Brand Marketing with sports, arts and media combined with 10 years in transport through Brylaine. Marrianne joins the board determined to support Boston for the benefit of its businesses, residents and visitors.

• Tracy Stringfellow, the new Chief Executive of Heritage Lincolnshire. Tracy’s background is in the heritage sector. She has worked in heritage across the country and in the county as Museums and Local Heritage Manager for North East Lincolnshire Council and Education Officer for North Lincolnshire Council.

The Boston Town Deal Board is made up of private and public sector representatives, with a chair from the private sector, in line with government guidance.

Neil Kempster, Land and Development Director of Chestnut Homes is the chair. He commented: “I am delighted to welcome the new board members, bringing their considerable knowledge and experience to support the delivery of our exciting and transformational projects for Boston.

“Our collective ambition for Boston is to maximise the town’s significant potential as a place to live, work, invest and visit for generations to come. Through the Town Deal investment and now the Levelling Up funding, we are realising this ambition.