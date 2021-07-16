Skegness Pier to be extended to original length in exciting plans announced today

Mellors Group have announced ambitious plans to return Skegness Pier to its former glory.

Owners the Mellors Group aim to create "a visitor attraction fit for the 21st century", helping to create new jobs and attract more visitors to Skegness.

This includes extending the length of the pier, much of which was restored in a storm in 1978, from its current 118m to its original 582m.

The company says the proposed restoration of the pier promenade and pier head will bring a sense of the natural beauty of Lincolnshire’s wild coast into the heart of its premier resort town, create a new focal point for retail and hospitality trade and enable the creation of a new state-of-the-art visitor attraction.

Major investment is taking place at Skegness Pier.

For four-weeks from July 26, Mellors Group will set up a public exhibition at the pier to showcase their exciting plans, in the hope the local people and visitors will support the project and will back the company as they seek the funding.

They will also host four public drop-in Q&A sessions on July 26 between 8am – 12pm, August 4 between 12pm – 2pm, August 13 between 5pm – 7pm and August 21 10am – 12pm, to find out what people think of the plans and what they would like to see on the restored pier.

There will also be a website where those interested can direct questions and offer their opinions and ideas.

The sessions will be held at Skegness Pier’s new stylish bar, Playa at the Pier, and will offer complimentary tea and coffee for the public providing feedback.

Stakeholder Q & A sessions are being held at the Playa at the Pier bar on Skegness Pier.

A statement reads: "We believe that restoring and regenerating the pier, alongside other investments planned along the foreshore and elsewhere in Skegness, can make a big contribution to improving the image of Skegness and attracting more visitors to enjoy a short break or holiday in one of the country’s premier seaside towns.

"We also believe that it will benefit the local community and help the government to ‘level up’ by creating more higher-skill jobs for local people, helping to attract more investment, and boosting local pride."

James Mellors, Operations Director with Mellors Group, said: “For way over a century, visitors have flocked to Skegness to enjoy the wide range of attractions on offer at the seaside pier which has been a local landmark and attraction for visitors since its opening back in June 1881.

“Losing so much of the pier to a storm in 1978 was a great shame, a great loss to the town and when we bought it earlier this year it was in the belief that it is our duty to maintain and try to improve it for future generations.

Much of Skegness Pier was lost to a storm in 1978.

“Our ambition to restore the pier to its original length – and more besides - can regenerate lost heritage infrastructure, enhance an existing cultural asset and provide new public amenity space while creating new jobs and helping to attract more visitors to our favourite seaside town and we hope local stakeholders, local people and visitors will support us.”

