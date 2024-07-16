Tattershall's Domino’s store wins national award

Amir Ali, Franchisee Partner of Domino’s Tattershall store.

​On top of celebrating its first birthday, a new Tattershall franchise has received a national award.

Domino’s’s Tattershall store, located at Market Place, opened on July 17, 2023, and created 25 new jobs.

As well as a successful first year, the store won the Best New Store Opening Award at the 2024 Domino’s Rally, a celebration of Domino’s team members and franchise partners from around the country.

The awards were presented by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, and the Tattershall store beat more than 1,300 other stores to claim the title.

The store is run by franchise partner Amir Ali, who is part of the Domino’s Homegrown Heroes programme which offers current and former Domino’s team members the opportunity to own a Domino’s store.

Amir said: “We have loved serving the people of Tattershall with the nation’s favourite pizza over the past year and look forward to continuing to serve the community for many years to come.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be awarded ‘New Store Opening of the Year’. Thank you to my brilliant team, who through their commitment and hard work, makes working with them a dream.

"I am passionate about not only developing my people and their careers, but also improving our store’s performance to give our customers the best experience possible.”

The store is celebrating their first birthday in style by offering any size pizza for £10.99 (collection only), with £1 from each order donated to Teenage Cancer Trust until tomorrow Wednesday July 17). See in store for details.