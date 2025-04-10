'The backbone of our business' - Boston retailer honours more than 230 years' service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long-standing members of staff at a retailer in Boston have been honoured for their years of service.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Downtown Boston recently held its latest Long Service Awards, recognising the dedication of 14 employees.

Collectively, the group has given more than 230 years’ service to the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those honoured was Sally Coote, from the finance team, who marked more than 40 years’ service, and Ann Cooper, from the restaurant team, who has reached the 30-year milestone.

Downton Boston celebrating more than 230 years' service at its latest Long Service Awards.

Ann was not only recognised for her long-standing contribution, but also received a round of applause for her much-loved tradition of baking a showstopper cake for the occasion.

Managing director Peter Isaac said: “We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and passion our colleagues bring to Downtown. Their loyalty and hard work are the backbone of our business.”

In appreciation of their service, all recognised staff members were presented with a Downtown gift voucher and an additional one week of annual leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Bracey, store manager at Downtown Boston, who hosted the celebration, added: “The company is grateful for those dedicated staff who have contributed to building the Downtown reputation for excellent service. It’s a pleasure to celebrate their achievements and thank them in person.”