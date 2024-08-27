'We are excited about the future of the site' - Plans in development to bring former Rebos unit in Boston back into use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update on the future of the former Rebos department store in Boston town centre has been shared with the public.

Rebos, in Strait Bargate, ceased trading on October 29, 2023.

For those in need of a Rebos recap, here is a timeline of events:

In October 2021, Rebos launches in the former Oldrids unit.

In January 2023, Rebos announces it is closing due to soaring energy bills.

On April 1, 2023, the shop closes.

On April 22, 2023, just a few weeks later, Rebos re-launches, saying it 'refuses to give up on Boston'.

In May 2023, it launches a children’s soft play area.

In August 2023, it announces it is to shut the retail side of its business, but that its cafe, restaurant and ‘Rebos Play’ area would remain open. This is due to ‘the current poor economic climate’.

On October 29, 2023, the entire site closes again – with public confirmation made the next day.

Now, there appears to be another twist in the tale.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the business said it was ‘pleased to share that discussions are under way’ regarding the future of the location.

“This iconic space has long been a cornerstone of our community, and we are excited about the future of the site,” the statement continue. “We are also working with the council, and we appreciate their ongoing support.

“While works are to be finalized yet, we are exploring several potential new uses that could breathe new life into this space, benefiting the entire community.

Set for a new lease of life? The former Rebos unit, in Strait Bargate, Boston, as it is at the moment.

“Possible options include transforming the site into a multi-use development, community hub, marketplace for vendors, etc., which could provide a variety of services and opportunities, such as leisure and kids play, food, drink, entertainment, educational facilities, etc.”

The statement also reveals that building works have been going on since October to ‘re-define the space’ and allow smaller market-place spaces to be rented.

“As these plans evolve, we will continue to engage with the community to ensure that the future use of the space reflects the needs and desires of our residents,” the statement continues.

Members of the public are then invited to share their thoughts and ideas.

“Thank you for your continued support and interest in the future of our community,” the statement concludes.