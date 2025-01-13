New braille menu service launched

Laura Goodhand trying out her new menus at the Royal Oak, Holton Le Clay.

A woman who works with people with disabilities has launched a new business concept, translating and providing bespoke braille menus (pictured) and allergen lists for hospitality venues such as restaurants to offer customers with vision impairments.

Laura Goodhand, who is based in Cleethorpes but works for a charity helping people with hearing and sensory impairments in Louth, has branded her service BrailledIt Ltd.

She says: “I realised there is a gap in the market for accessible information, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“I have worked with the Royal Oak’s Knife and Cork restaurant at Holton le Clay for their Christmas menu and allergen list and I’m developing an interactive website with a map function for people to check where these accessible venues are.”

As more venues join the service, the updated map with be sent out quarterly to organisations involved with visual disabilities.

Laura explained that she was inspired by someone with visual impairment who always ordered the same dish when eating at restaurants as he had not had an opportunity to make a choice without asking someone.

Although some menus can be accessed on phones, some customers have sight and hearing disabilities and Laura said it was about offering equality of choice by making reasonable adjustments.

She aims to build up her client base, eventually hoping to see it spread nationally.

You can see more at www.brailleditltd.co.uk