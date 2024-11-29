All Shared Ownership homes now snapped up at development near Grimsby

Platform Home Ownership successfully collaborated with Allison Homes at the development near Grimsby.

Platform Home Ownership is celebrating a successful partnership with Allison Homes after the final Shared Ownership homes were sold at a development near Grimsby.

The housing association collaborated with the high-quality housebuilder just five miles from the town, with the charming collection of three-bedroom, energy-efficient homes at the tip of the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape.

The development named Bishops Grange has helped to meet the demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in North Lincolnshire, along with another Shared Ownership development in Kirton in Lindsey, where limited homes are still available.

Shared Ownership, which has seen a 152% sale increase for Platform at the start of 2024, allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The contemporary homes at Bishops Grange allow residents to enjoy the picturesque views of the Lincolnshire countryside in a space designed and built with the unique demands of modern family living in mind.

With room for remote working, a dressing room, creche and more, the exemplary homes at Bishops Grange showcase the flexibility, space and quality finish achieved through an effective collaboration.

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the high specification we achieve in our construction of new homes, so we’re really pleased that all of the Shared Ownership homes have been secured at Bishops Grange.

“Our partnership with Platform has been excellent, as we combine in our shared pursuit to provide high-quality, affordable routes onto the property ladder for local people.

“We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Platform at other developments, and wish all of the new residents at Bishops Grange the best as they settle into their new home.”

Victoria Warrilow, Sales Consultant for Platform, said: “Shared Ownership continues to make waves in the affordable housing sector, with demand, enquiries and completions continuing to grow as it becomes an increasingly viable option for a variety of home seekers.

“Laceby is in an ideal location with a mixture of countryside and urban living. This, combined with the high specification brought by Allison Homes, means Bishops Grange has everything that families, commuters, downsizers and more will need.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Allison Homes for their dedication, expertise and communication throughout this successful process.”

Ideally situated near the A46, the development is only 16 miles from the M180, which offers links to Hull, Scunthorpe, and Humberside. Grimsby is also home to Grimsby Town Station offering various links to places such as Liverpool, Lincoln, and Manchester.

Families are served by a high-quality schools around Bishops Grange, including Stanford Primary Academy, and Laceby Acres Primary School, while Havelock Academy for secondary-aged children is slightly further afield, all of which were rated ‘Good’ in their recent Ofsted report.

Each home is fully-fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, with allocated space for two cars on the driveway.

Platform still has availability at Tudor Reach in Kirton in Lindsey. For more information, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/tudor-reach or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

