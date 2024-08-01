Barchester Charitable Foundation donates to Bearded Fisherman
Peter Painter, Resident Representative, at Tennyson Wharf presented the cheque on behalf of Barchester Charitable Foundation for £500 to the Bearded Fishermen charity. This organization which helps prevent suicide and helps with mental health issues in all ages, was established in 2019 by Rick Roberts and Mick Leyland after they tragically lost a fellow fishing friend to suicide. The charity runs solely on donations which is an incredible task with a team of 24 volunteers, 24 hour phone lines which handles an estimated 6000 phone calls annually, approximately 1800 face to face visits whilst dealing with annual overheads of £80,000.
Tennyson Wharf has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.
Sarah Noutch, General Manager at Tennyson Wharf, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. We are so proud to work for Barchester and were happy to present the cheque on behalf of Barchester’s Charitable Foundation to such an amazing charity”
Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
