Belvoir Castle's charming Christmas shopping destination opens for the festive season

Santa Claus has arrived at Belvoir Castle as the Engine Yard Retail Village opens its Christmas extravaganza for the gifting season.

Not only is the special man making an appearance in the magical Christmas Grotto Experience, he is also popping into the Belvoir Bistro every Saturday and Sunday for a special Breakfast With Santa appearance – complete with the naughty elves in toe.

To complete the experience for families, the adventure playground is open every day but at the weekends it comes to life with naughty elves who have escaped from their duties at Belvoir Castle, as well as helping children with Christmas crafting activities.

The activities are available every weekend leading up to Christmas and every day from 16th December to 24th December.

But the offering isn’t just for families and children – Belvoir Castle has launched a whole host of crafts workshops, available to book online – from festive wreath making to Christmas bauble painting and the Japanese art of present wrapping.

All the workshops are taking place in the cosy Balloon Bar with expert crafts people leading the sessions.

Open seven days a week, Christmas at Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village is home to a curated selection of handcrafted gifts from local artisans, the treat-laden Belvoir Farm Shop and the indulgent Belvoir Bistro.

Visitors can enjoy shopping at the historic attraction, which has been tastefully decorated for the season, and pick up presents for loved ones, buy a tipple for the Christmas table and enjoy a Festive Afternoon Tea during their time at the Engine Yard.

Belvoir Castle’s festive workshops can be booked online at: www.belvoircastle.com/christmas-workshops/

Visitors can find out more about Christmas at Belvoir Retail Village and book online for selected events at: www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/christmas-at-the-belvoir-retail-village/