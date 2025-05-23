Boston community joins Lincolnshire Housing Partnership for its Skip Day

The LHP team took part in a community-wide litter pick and encouraged residents to join in

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) brought the local Boston community together with a successful Skip Day clean-up event on Friday, 16th May in Fenside.

Residents were encouraged to join in by disposing of household waste into provided skips and taking part in a community-wide litter pick.

Five skips were donated by LHP’s partners E.ON, Fortem, and Devlins to help its residents get rid of unwanted items and prevent fly-tipping within the neighbourhood.

LHP team members gave up their time to volunteer at the event by taking part in litter picks, helping residents to dispose of bulky items, and going door-to-door to raise awareness and help those with limited mobility take their items to the skips.

By the end of the event, the on-site skips were filled with unwanted items ranging from old mattresses to broken garden furniture.

In line with LHP’s commitment to sustainability, items still in usable condition were salvaged for donation, helping to reduce landfill waste while offering a helping hand to others in need.

The neighbourhood came together to show their appreciation by offering volunteers drinks, snacks, and cheerful company throughout the day, sharing positive stories about the Fenside community.

“It’s crucial that we’re able to support our Boston communities with positive events like this - we’ve had some brilliant feedback from residents who have been able to get rid of unwanted items that they otherwise would have struggled to dispose of,” said Jade Bramhill, Neighbourhood Team Leader at LHP.

“There’s been a clear sense of community spirit throughout the day and we’d like to give a huge thank you to everyone that got involved, it’s had a hugely positive impact on Fenside!”

The eventbuilds on the recent success of another LHP-led community effort held on Tuesday, 8th April, where Nunsthorpe residents worked together to clean up their streets using skips donated by local sponsors.

For more details on LHP’s community initiatives, please visit www.lincolnshirehp.com.