Church bells in Mablethorpe
New band of local bell ringers at St Mary's Church Mablethorpe.
For the first time in over 25 years a new band of local mablethorpe people have rung the church bells of Mablethorpe St Mary's for the sunday service. This is a first for the new band who are also ringing the bells for a wedding coming up soon.
This is part of the lincoln diocesan guild of church bell ringers 125th anniversary. Anyone interested in ringing church bells can come along to the St Mary's Church Mablethorpe bell practice evening 7pm on Wednesdays.
