Classic Car Show at Market Rasen Library

By Kay Turnull
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:28 BST
Enjoying the sunshine at the library car eventplaceholder image
Enjoying the sunshine at the library car event
The cars really were the stars at Market Rasen library recently as Lincolnshire Automobile Club members were welcomed to help celebrate Lincolnshire Libraries Local History Month.

The sun shone on enthusiasts and members of the public who were able to view some real classics at the library car park including a Renault 4, a Vitesse, Porsches, a Zephyr, a Triumph and many others.

Most Popular

Stories and memories of driving cars from days gone by were shared. Do you remember central locking in some older cars due to the fact all doors could be reached from the drivers position! And the arm muscles needed to drive without the aid of power steering!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Favourite models were chosen and decisions made as to which cars would be taken home if possible and a great day was enjoyed by all.

Library Manager Kay Turnbull said "Many thanks to the Auto Club members for making the day so memorable."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice