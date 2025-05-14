Classic Car Show at Market Rasen Library
The sun shone on enthusiasts and members of the public who were able to view some real classics at the library car park including a Renault 4, a Vitesse, Porsches, a Zephyr, a Triumph and many others.
Stories and memories of driving cars from days gone by were shared. Do you remember central locking in some older cars due to the fact all doors could be reached from the drivers position! And the arm muscles needed to drive without the aid of power steering!
Favourite models were chosen and decisions made as to which cars would be taken home if possible and a great day was enjoyed by all.
Library Manager Kay Turnbull said "Many thanks to the Auto Club members for making the day so memorable."