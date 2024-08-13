Cuppa with a Coppa at Maple Leaf Lodge

We welcomed the lovely PCSO Everitt from Grantham Police for our cuppa with a coppa event.

Rowena is part of our local Police Community Support Officers and residents and staff were excited to learn all about her role as PCSO and what it entailed, she also listened to stories that our residents shared. She kindly showed us her car and the blue light, plus all the equipment she has with her in her boot. Resident Anne said “I found it really interesting and it was lovely that she took time out of her day to visit us” It was a lovely morning for all involved and we are very honoured thankful to Rowena for visiting us.