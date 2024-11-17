Dance 10 Tapathon 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dance 10’s tap dancers attempt World Record for Children in Need

Dance 10 joined thousands of tap dancers across the country tap dancing in unison on Sunday for the cause.

Children and adult learners of all ages and abilities performed the set dance 'Spice Up Your Life'. It was such a fun event as all tap dancers joined together to share their love for Tap dancing.

We are always inviting children and adults to try out Tap dancing.

It is a great way to keep fit, improve coordination and memory, we also make friends along the way and also hold Ofqual Regulated dance exams.