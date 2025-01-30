Drop-in events to update Theddlethorpe residents on progress of nuclear waste site plans

The under sea area of focus for the nuclear waste storage. Credit NWS

The organisation tasked with establishing a site for the disposal of nuclear waste is to take forward studies and investigations of specific areas in around a former gas terminal near Theddlethorpe in Lincolnshire, as well as others in the North West of England.

Nuclear Waste Services has published Areas of Focus in its search to find a suitable site and a willing community to host a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

The areas are within the three communities currently involved in the process, in Mid Copeland and South Copeland in Cumbria, and in the Theddlethorpe area of East Lincolnshire, although this has now shifted away from the original plans for the former gas terminal.

The Areas of Focus will enable NWS to focus more in-depth studies and investigations to help experts understand and consider the potential for an area to safely and securely host a GDF. They say they have been identified using a range of information, such as geological data, areas of environmental protection, and consideration of built-up areas.

The areas of focus for the three potential waste sites have been outlined. Credit: NWS

It is quick to point out that identification of Areas of Focus does not mean a GDF will be sited in these areas.

Construction will only start when a suitable site is identified, a potential host community has confirmed its willingness to host the facility, and all the necessary consents and permits have been obtained.

Corhyn Parr, Chief Executive Officer, said: “NWS is delivering a GDF as the safe, secure, and long-term solution for the most hazardous radioactive waste. We are making real progress and establishing these Areas of Focus will focus our investigations to help us determine the potential suitability of a specific area, with on-the ground surveys, further desk studies and engagement with landowners.

“A GDF requires a suitable site and willing community and will only be developed when both are in place. We will continue our engagement with local people and stakeholders and will be holding events in local communities to talk about what this means for each area.”

In the search for a suitable site for a GDF, three key elements are needed with the right sub-surface geological environment deep underground, a suitable surface location, and the ability to connect the two areas with accessways.

A Surface Area of Focus has been identified in East Lincolnshire, within the Theddlethorpe Search Area. Rather than the original plan for the former Theddlethorpe gas terminal site, due to competition from other plans for use of the site, NWS says the search area has shifted a few miles to land to the north of the A157, south-west of Gayton wind farm, between the villages of Gayton le Marsh and Great Carlton.

The sub-surface Area of Focus off the coast is under the seabed in the inshore area which extends 22km from the coast.

Identifying these areas enables NWS to focus site evaluation studies, such as transport and environmental surveys, and the site characterisation work needed to consider the potential for an area to safely host a GDF.

NWS is hosting a series of webinars and local drop-in events to explain Areas of Focus:

Events

- Monday 3 February: Gayton le Marsh Village Hall 3pm - 7pm

- Tuesday 4 February: Strubby, Beesby & Maltby Village Hall 3pm - 7pm

- Wednesday 5 February: Great Carlton Village Hall 3pm - 7pm

- Friday 14 February: Withern Village Hall 3pm - 7pm

- Saturday 15 February: Theddlethorpe Village Hall 12pm - 3.30pm

- Sunday 16 February: Legbourne Village Hall 12pm - 3.30pm

- Thursday 20 February: Grimoldby & Manby Village Hall 3pm – 7pm

- Friday 21 February: Louth Town Football Club, Saltfleetby 3pm – 7pm

Webinars

Register a place online at https://gdfareaoffocuswebinars.gdfevents.co.uk/

- Tuesday 11 February: Online webinar, 6.30pm - 8pm

- Monday 24 February: Online webinar, 12 – 1.30pm

NWS says a GDF is the safe and secure solution for the disposal of the UK’s most radioactive waste. It is one of the largest environmental protection programmes the UK has ever seen and ensures the cost and burden of keeping the waste safe is removed from future generations.

There are more than 20 countries at different stages of GDF consideration and development around the globe, with Finland’s GDF expected to start operating before the end of the decade. Swedish and French facilities are on track for the 2030s and Switzerland’s set for the 2050s.