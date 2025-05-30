Food industry expert puts down ambitious roots at Branston

Experienced chief operating officer Jason Kelly has joined leading potato supplier Branston, bringing with him more than 25 years’ experience in senior roles.

Previously the vice-president of global manufacturing for bakery giant Krispy Kreme, Jason has a track record of transforming the operational processes of national and international businesses, a skill he hopes to replicate at Branston.

Before that role, Jason was responsible for implementing innovative ways of packing and processing fresh produce and unlocking value across the full supply chain for one of the UK’s largest grocery giants.

On his move to Branston, Jason said: “I really missed the dynamic nature of the fresh produce and added value sector and when I was looking for my next challenge knew it was something I’d like to explore again.

Jason Kelly, COO at Branston

“A very strong culture, coupled with significant stakeholder growth plans presents a rare opportunity to have a transformational impact on the business. Ultimately this was what led me to Branston and within my first few weeks it’s obvious I’ve made the right decision.

“Operational and true end to end supply chain management is important in any business, but for Branston, an organisation that relies on its strategic relationships between growers, retailers and end consumers, it is vital to success.

“Quality and consistency are essential within the fresh produce and added value sector, but farming is a hard profession and we need to do right by our suppliers – achieving this balance is the purpose of my role. It’s been great to hit the ground running, and I can’t wait to be part of Branston’s future success.”

Jason’s role encompasses responsibility for procurement, logistics and operations across the group. As well as a focus on relationships, he’ll be tasked with improving efficiencies, longer-term futureproofing and supporting the wider senior team in the next stage of planned growth and further investment.

Jim Windle, chief executive officer at Branston, said: “As we look to roll out our next phase of growth, and expand on the success of our recent ventures into dedicated potato protein and mash factories, Jason is the ideal addition to the team to support the next stage of our vision.

“His experience so far is the ideal grounding, and it fuels his passion for world class food manufacturing as well as his drive to make improvements throughout our entire supply chain, an area which has never been more pivotal in the UK potato industry. I am looking forward to working closely with him and seeing the positive impact and evolution he will bring to Branston.”

For more information on Branston visit branston.com.