Free advanced eye tests offered for drivers over 70 in Lincoln

Lincoln's over-70s are being offered a complimentary Advanced Eye Test this September - as the government considers forcing older motorists to undergo mandatory vision checks.

The potential shake-up comes after shocking RAC figures showed UK road deaths increased to 1,633 last year, with nearly 30,000 killed or seriously injured.

With nearly six million over-70s still on the road, and numbers increasing each year, experts warn the figures would get worse if action isn’t taken now.

To help older Brits get ahead and retain their safe driving independence, Optical Express is making available to every over-70 in the UK an Advanced Eye Test, waiving the need for those applicable to pay any private fees for this service during National Eye Health Week (September 22-28).

The Advanced Eye Test is available in Lincolnand at select Optical Express clinics across the UK with no cap on the number of appointments offered – meaning anyone and everyone in the age bracket that is a member of the UK Public can claim.

Optical Express’ Advanced Eye Tests go beyond the standard check. Every patient who attends an Advanced Eye Test at Optical Express undergoes a series of diagnostic tests, the results of which are much more innovative than those provided during a standard eye test. They can spot early warning signs of eye conditions like glaucoma and cataracts, issues that often creep up unnoticed but can have an impact on driving ability.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “Driving with poor eyesight is dangerous - for the driver, their passengers and everyone else on the road.

"With the government now considering tougher rules for over-70s, it’s more important than ever that older motorists take their eye health seriously. Regular vision and health tests should be seen as every bit as essential as an MOT or insurance.

"This initiative isn’t just about road safety. Good vision also means independence, confidence, and the freedom to keep driving for longer, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.

"By removing the cost barrier, we hope thousands of people will come forward for a free test during National Eye Health Week and take an important step towards protecting both their sight and their licence.”

Over-70s are being urged to book now to make sure their eyesight is up to scratch – and road safe.

For more information or to book a free Advanced Eye Test, visit www.opticalexpress.co.uk, call your local clinic or book in person. Terms and conditions and the full list of clinics providing the service can be found at www.opticalexpress.co.uk/terms-and-conditions