Free youth activity space The Zone returns to Lincoln

The Zone, Lincoln’s award-winning youth space, is returning to City Square from 18th July to 29th August 2025 with a packed programme of free activities for children aged 11 to 18.

Kicking off with a spectacular launch party on Friday 18th July from 2pm till 6pm, The Zone will provide a range of creative performances, workshops, games and hang-out spaces.

Throughout the summer holidays, visitors will also be able to enjoy unique experiences, from computer games development and filmmaking with Access Creative College to dynamic dance sessions with Amy O’Sullivan and DJ skills workshops with the Noise Academy.

To celebrate its return, the first 20 young people to check in each day between 18th July and 1st August will receive a free bubble tea from Bubble Kiss in Lincoln’s Cornhill Market.

The Zone is open to all young people aged 11 to 18 from 18th July to 29 August 2025, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am till 5pm in City Square, Lincoln

In addition, local barber The Gentry will be offering free haircuts while on 25th July Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer will be hearing about the issues that matter to young people during a Teenage Surgery.

On the same day Zest, which developed The Zonewith modular design specialists AirClad and Inflate, will also be performing its innovative new show Sound Board.

Designed specifically for young people aged 11 to 18, this unique performance is part chat show, part game and part live experience, featuring quick-fire debates, playful challenges, and surprising moments of honesty.

Each Sound Board show is shaped in real time by its audience, meaning no two performances are alike.

Adam Pownall, Executive Producer at Zest, said: “The Zone represents a vital hub for Lincoln's young people, and we are incredibly proud of how it acts as a conduit for collaboration.

“By bringing together an array of local artists, organisations and essential youth provisions, we're creating a truly holistic and enriching experience. It's about building a supportive community where young people can explore their potential, connect, create community, and ultimately thrive here in their city.”

The Zone was created following two years of discussions with young people about their hopes for the future of Lincoln. In total, 1,500 young people shared their ideas, and a recurring theme was the urgent need for safe, welcoming and inspiring places to spend time.

The setup includes a colourful custom-built trailer, inflatable hangout spaces and outdoor decking – all purpose-designed to create a safe, welcoming and visually exciting environment.

At the heart of the programme is youth leadership. The 30 most frequent visitors from 2024 have become Zone Ambassadors – a new youth-led group who have shaped this year’s programme and will help run the activities.

This year The Zone is supported by the Million Hours Fund – a joint initiative from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and The National Lottery Community Fund – and has been commissioned by Lincoln Arts Centre in partnership with Lincolnshire Co-op.

Councillor Josh Wells, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at the City of Lincoln Council, said: “We’re thrilled to see the return of The Zone in 2025 on City Square. This project, designed with and for young people, is key for creating a sense of community.

“A huge thank you to the Zest team for all their hard work and for launching this project in Lincoln.”

The Zone is open to all young people aged 11 to 18 from 18th July to 29 August 2025, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am till 5pm in City Square, Lincoln. All activities are free, but under-18s must register in advance at zesttheatre.com

To view the full programme of activities please visit zesttheatre.com/thezone/lincoln