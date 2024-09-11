Heckington comes together to celebrate 50 years of community swimming pool

Guests and committee members celebrate the 50th anniversary of Heckington Swimming Pool. Photo: Mick Fox

Heckington has celebrated the 50th anniversary of its community pool helping generations to learn to swim and keep fit.

Originally dug out by a willing group of volunteer parents who wanted local children to have the opportunity of learning to swim, the pool is still run by a dedicated and hard-working team of volunteers.

Committee member Elain Payton said the pool was opened in 1974, instigated by a number of tragic drownings in dykes and lakes in the area.

It is sited next to the village primary school on Howell Road and committee members and volunteers old and new were invited along to mark the milestone and to share stories, photos and memories about the pool over the years.

The visitors reminisced over tea and cake, while sweets and gold balloons were handed out to mark the 50th year.

There was even a teddy tombola run by local school children as the primary school still uses the pool for swimming classes.

Elain said the event, which was held on the final day of the pool’s open season, went very well and topped off what had been a challenging year after their chairman stepped down due to other commitments and the remaining team of six committee members pulled together to share the roles between them.

She said: “We had about 100 people come on the day and look at our exhibition of memorabilia. We had photos of when the pool was dug out and when it was resurrected after plans to close it and turn it into a car park in 1985. But we are still going strong and have had our most successful year having opened for longer hours thanks to having more volunteers.”

They have run swim schools, baby sessions and adult sessions throughout the summer season. As an open air pool, it only opens through the four month summer season as it would be too costly to heat in winter.

Elain explained: “It is heated to 30 degrees throughout the four months that we open and it costs a lot to heat.”

As a result the volunteers are constantly fundraising.

As it is only one metre deep, there is no need to pay lifeguards, but they always have registered first aiders on hand.

Looking forward to next year, Elain said they will be switching to electronic booking via their website, adding more swimming sessions for the community.

"We have a new group of volunteers who are very enthusiastic and I want to thank everyone who came along, as well as those that dug the pool and kept it going over the years,” said Elain.