How to host the ultimate Euro 2024 Football Party

As Euro 2024 excitement builds, it's the perfect time to plan the ultimate football party.

Whether you're a die-hard fan, casual observer, or hosting a family gathering, a Euro 2024 party is a fantastic way to enjoy the tournament. With tips from Rav, owner of Dynamic Marquees and party expert, this guide will ensure your Euro 2024 bash is a smashing success.

Choose the Perfect Venue

First things first, decide where you'll host your Euro 2024 party. Depending on the size of your guest list and the weather, you might opt for an indoor living room setup or an outdoor garden party. Ensure you have enough seating, and consider setting up multiple viewing areas so everyone has a great view of the match.

People enjoying themself.

Decorate with Passion

Transform your venue into a football haven with Euro 2024-themed decorations. Use team colours, flags, banners, and football-themed tableware to create an atmosphere that screams football fever. Rav at Dynamic Marquees suggests, "Incorporating large screens and even marquee setups can elevate the viewing experience, making everyone feel like they're in the stadium."

Food and Drinks

Authentic Flavors: Dishes from Participating Nations

To add an authentic touch to your Euro 2024 football party, consider serving dishes inspired by the participating nations. Here are some mouth-watering suggestions:

Italy

Pizza Margherita: Classic Neapolitan pizza with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil.

Tiramisu Cheesecake: A blend of two beloved desserts for an easy-to-transport treat.

France

Quiche Lorraine: Savory pie filled with eggs, cream, bacon, and cheese.

Crêpes: Thin pancakes that can be filled with sweet or savory ingredients.

Germany

Bratwurst: Grilled sausages served with mustard and pretzels.

Sauerbraten: Marinated pot roast served with red cabbage and dumplings.

Spain

Paella: Saffron-flavored rice dish with seafood, chicken, and vegetables.

Churros: Fried dough pastries served with hot chocolate.

England

Fish and Chips: Battered and fried fish served with fries.

Scones with Clotted Cream and Jam: Classic British tea-time treat.

Portugal

Pastéis de Nata: Custard tarts with a flaky crust.

Bacalhau à Brás: Shredded salted cod with onions, potatoes, and eggs.

Netherlands

Bitterballen: Deep-fried meatballs served with mustard.

Stroopwafels: Thin waffles filled with caramel syrup.

Turkey

Kebabs: Grilled skewers of meat, often served with rice or bread.

Baklava: Sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with nuts and sweetened with syrup.

Belgium

Moules-Frites: Mussels cooked in white wine and served with fries.

Waffles: Sweet, crispy waffles often topped with chocolate, fruit, or whipped cream.

Greece

Souvlaki: Grilled meat skewers often served with pita and tzatziki.

Spanakopita: Spinach and feta cheese pie.

Sweden

Swedish Meatballs: Served with lingonberry sauce and mashed potatoes.

Cardamom Buns: Spiced Swedish buns perfect with coffee.

Poland

Pierogi: Dumplings filled with potatoes, cheese, or meat.

Polish Pizzas: Mushroom-based pizzas with caramelised onions, dill pickles, and chives.

Ukraine

Borscht: Beet soup often served with a dollop of sour cream.

Ukrainian Pork Rib Borsch: Warming soup perfect for colder days.

Refreshing Drinks

Keep your guests refreshed with a variety of drinks. Offer a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and consider creating a signature cocktail inspired by the tournament. For a fun twist, you could even serve drinks in team-branded cups or mason jars. Rav recommends, "Setting up a DIY drinks station where guests can mix their own drinks can add an interactive element to your party."

Entertainment and Activities

Pre-Match Fun

Get the party started before the match even begins with some entertaining activities. Set up a mini football pitch in your garden for a friendly match, or organise a football trivia quiz with small prizes for the winners.

Half-Time Games

Keep the energy high during half-time with interactive games. Consider a penalty shootout competition, a keepie-uppie challenge, or a football-themed scavenger hunt for the kids. Rav adds, "Engaging activities can keep the excitement up and provide great fun for all ages during breaks."

Creating a Family-Friendly Environment

Kids' Corner

If you're inviting families, make sure to create a designated kids' corner with activities to keep the little ones entertained. Set up a craft table with football-themed colouring pages, or provide a small bouncy castle for them to burn off some energy.

Family-Friendly Viewing

Ensure that the match-watching experience is enjoyable for all ages. Consider setting up a separate viewing area for kids with bean bags and their own screen, so they can watch the game comfortably without disturbing the adults. Rav suggests, "Creating comfortable and inclusive spaces ensures that everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, enjoys the game."