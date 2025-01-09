Humberside International Women's Club

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Farewell to 2024 and hello to 2025!

At the end of November meeting, members of HIWC joined Sabine Cradock for a fitness lesson. Mrs Cradock is a certified Rehabilitation Exercise instructor and expertly tailored the session to suit the ladies who were more than enthusiastic to take part and learn about the benefits of exercise. Members were able to try different breathing techniques, gentle exercises and stretches. Sabine explained the meaning and value of mindfulness and finished the lecture by practising some relaxation methods.

In December the ladies of the club celebrated Christmas with a festive lunch. They were able to try and taste a good variety of savoury and sweet dishes, prepared and provided by numerous members. Everyone was having a good time and it was a welcomed break from the hustle and bustle leading up to Christmas.

The speakers for the General Meeting in January will be Joy & Dave Spreadborough, who will talk about the Regency Period illustrated by music, songs and dancing with some audience participation.

Meetings are held on the third Thursday every month, apart from August, at Nettleton Village Hall, starting at 10am.

The purpose of the HIWC is to promote friendship and provide support for women from international backgrounds or interests and to help them integrate into the local community.

More information can be found at www.hiwc.org.uk