Industry and education leaders join Lincolnshire Institute of Technology board

They represent employers and education providers across the county.

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) has welcomed five new board members, strengthening its now 12-strong board of directors.

The new recruits represent employers and education providers across the county, which all work with the LIoT to deliver technical skills training and higher level education.

Danny Metters, Stuart Hamer, Rachel Nicholls, Claire Flavell and Angela Borman will now take on a number of responsibilities within the Institute of Technology, including overseeing and advising on its strategy for growth.

Danny Metters joins the board to represent Riseholme College, a part of Bishop Burton College, where he is Principal and CEO. Riseholme College has supported the LIoT since its inception and Danny replaces Bill Meredith, who previously represented the college on the board. Danny will work with the LIoT to transform the educational landscape for higher level technical skills within the agricultural sector.

Stuart Hamer joins the board to represent Lincoln UTC, where he is Principal. Lincoln UTC has also supported the LIoT since its inception and Stuart replaces John Morrison, who previously represented the college on the board. Stuart will work with the LIoT to support young people entering the labour market, helping them gain positions in education or employment.

Rachel Nicholls joins the board to represent new education partner Stamford College, part of the Inspire Education Group, where she is Principal and CEO. Rachel plays a vital role in the provision of high-quality, employer-focused training across Lincolnshire and will work with the LIoT to help to bridge the gap between education and industry, preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs.

Claire Flavell joins the board to represent new employment partner, United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Health is a new sector for the LIoT and Claire brings a wealth of experience to the board, representing the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, and providing an insight into the future needs of a key employment sector.

Angela Borman joins the board to represent Siemens Energy, which works closely with the LIoT to shape the engineering curriculum. Angela has substantial experience of working in the engineering sector and has been instrumental in supporting the Lincolnshire-wide Apprentice Ambassadors Network.

Mick Lochran, Director of the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome everyone to the board of directors, helping to widen our connections across Greater Lincolnshire and improve the provision of STEM education.

"At our core, we thrive on collaboration and our education and employment partners are the key to our dynamic success. By working together, we not only develop essential skills in the region, but we also inspire and motivate the workforce of the future.

“I look forward to working with each person as we continue on our mission to tackle the STEM labour shortage and shape the future of education in Lincolnshire.”

The LIoT has nine education partners across the county - the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College, Lincoln UTC and Stamford College.

It also works with three core regional employers - Bakkavor, Quickline Communications and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

It is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, made up of experienced education providers and leading employers located all across England. Backed by £290 million of government investment, each IoT focuses on specialisms to suit their location, with the aim to fill immediate skills gaps while building a pipeline of talent for the future.

To find out more about the LIoT, please visit www.liot.ac.uk.