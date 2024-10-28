Jerry Green Dog Rescue seeks loving forever home for stolen dog Tilly and new best friend Charlie

Charlie at Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is on a mission to find a loving forever home for a devoted pair of furry friends, Charlie and Tilly. This unlikely duo has formed an unbreakable bond despite their significant size difference, proving that friendship knows no bounds.

You might remember Tilly, the petite but spirited Jack Chi, who was stolen whilst in foster care earlier this year. Her disappearance prompted a nationwide search, and her story touched hearts far and wide. Thanks to the incredible support from the public, Tilly was ultimately found safe and sound, returning to Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s South Lincolnshire Centre.

The team at Jerry Green Dog Rescue extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who rallied together to bring Tilly home. “We were overwhelmed by the support we received during Tilly’s disappearance,” said Joanne Hickson, Centre Manager at the South Lincolnshire Centre. “The community’s response was incredible, and we were thrilled that Tilly was found safe and sound. We are now hoping to channel that same energy into finding the perfect home for both Tilly and Charlie.”

Charlie is an 8-year-old Lurcher, and Tilly is an 8-year-old Jack Chi. Together, they make a perfect pair, blending their relaxed natures and playful spirits. Both are affectionate, loyal, and love spending time together on cosy sofas or in sunny spots in the garden. Charlie and Tilly are currently thriving in a foster home where they are being showered with love and care, as well as enjoying a break from the kennel environment. However, they’re dreaming of a forever home to call their own. The inseparable pair are looking for a home where they can be the focus of their new family's attention, therefore they would need to be the only pets in their new home.

Tilly at Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Charlie and Tilly are suitable for families with children over 11 years old and can be left alone for up to four hours, with the potential to extend this time gradually. Their dream home includes a secure garden with 6-foot fencing, giving them space to bask in the sun, explore, and, of course, chase each other in playful zoomies.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is calling upon the same community spirit that helped to find Tilly earlier this year to help find this delightful duo their forever home. Together, Charlie and Tilly will make wonderful additions to any adopters willing to welcome two loving, loyal, and playful companions.

To learn more about Charlie and Tilly or to find out more about the adoption process, please contact Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s South Lincolnshire Centre: 01205 260546 [email protected] www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/dogs/charlie-and-tilly/