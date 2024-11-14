Lincoln Neonatal team win award for being active

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) scooped an accolade at the 20th Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards, organised by Active Lincolnshire.

The Lincoln Neonatal team at Lincoln County Hospital won the Active Workplace Award, sponsored by The Engine Shed, for how the staff came together to participate in physical challenges and initiatives, creating a sense of camaraderie which boosted physical and mental wellbeing.

The ceremony took place at the Engine Shed in Lincoln, with an audience of around 300 inspirational individuals and organisations to honour the incredible contribution of the 33 award finalists.

The criteria for Active Workplace Award nominees included, creating a work environment that encourages employees to be more active, more often, giving options for staff to be more active at every fitness level and creating opportunities within work hours, and / or outside of work.

The team on the Yorkshire 3 peaks challenge

Helen Fletcher, Ward Manager on the Lincoln Neonatal Unit who put the team forward for the award said: “I’m incredibly proud the team was recognised for their hard work and achievements. The ceremony was very inspirational, and we felt in awe of the other nominees.

“My team go above and beyond when supporting families on the Neonatal Unit and this award shows our progress in linking health and wellbeing to physical fitness, working flexibly and creatively in supporting a families’ neonatal journey.”

The team highlighted the importance of keeping active to improve physical and mental wellbeing for their team, patients and families. Members of the team completed the Yorkshire 3 peaks; parkruns in the UK and abroad and encouraged people to take the six-flight stair challenge. The team mascot, toy crab, Captain Flinders, joined staff on the challenges.

Kate Rivett, Divisional Head of Children and Young Peoples Nursing at ULTH said: “We are over the moon that our Neonatal team were accredited for their proactive approach to getting staff and families moving and for recognising the importance of physical activity in the workplace and its link to overall wellbeing.

The team receiving their award at the ceremony

“I am amazed at the challenges team members have undertaken – many of them for charitable purposes as well as physical wellbeing – and can vouch from personal experience that the six-stair challenge is no mean feat!”