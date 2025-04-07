Local business expands to meet growing demand for tailored health and safety training in the workplace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Orchard Safety Ltd, a leading health and safety consultancy based in Ashby de la Zouch has experienced rapid growth and is expanding its services to meet the increasing demand for tailored health and safety training in the workplace.

The company, founded by Sam Neal, has expanded from a one-person operation to a five-member team in less than three years, supporting businesses across the UK with expert safety solutions.

Offering a comprehensive range of services, including project-based and retained health and safety support, training, audits, and strategic safety programme development, the company works across multiple industries, including construction, manufacturing, retail, food and logistics, ensuring businesses remain compliant and maintain a safe working environment.

A survey conducted by the British Safety Council in March 2024 revealed that 94% of respondents believe the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 should be updated to better reflect modern workplaces and working styles.

Sam agrees with this and said: “Advances in technology, different ways of working and even different jobs to a certain degree all mean the legislation has become dated. There is also an opportunity to streamline and simplify legislation to help businesses, particularly SME’s, understand what they need to do practically.”

“The health and safety training and consultancy services we provide are tailored to meet the needs, challenges and risks of the client. We much prefer to provide practical skills and solutions that employers and employees can use to create better and safer working environments. We long to go beyond simply being compliant and believe a people centric approach, offering suggestions and solutions can really make a difference.”

According to Sam, the company’s success has been bolstered by its partnership with Bigger, Brighter, Bolder (BBB), a business development organisation that has played a pivotal role in helping Sam refine his strategy and accelerate growth. Through BBB’s guidance, Orchard Safety Ltd has grown its annual turnover by 200% since 2022, with further growth expected again this year.

Tracey Miller, Managing Director at Bigger Brighter Bolder said: “Sam’s growth has been phenomenal. They started with one client and now have over 45 well-known clients in retail, food, and manufacturing. Their team has also expanded to meet increasing demand, and they are passionate about investing in their people and services.”

Looking ahead, Orchard Safety Ltd is focused on further expansion, including establishing dedicated office space and training facilities. The company is also developing accredited in-house courses and leveraging technology to enhance client engagement and service delivery.

“We are committed to continuous improvement,” added Neal. “By investing in our team’s professional development and embracing innovative solutions, we aim to provide even greater value to our clients.”