Local care home hosts professional lunch

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Maple Leaf Lodge to enjoy a beautiful lunch that was held in the home.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospitality team at Maple Leaf Lodge served a selection of lunch favourites including sausage rolls, scotch eggs and a selection of sandwiches which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home, and the local emergency services personnel also stopped in at the event. It was great to catch up and discuss future community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Maple Leaf Lodge Professional Lunch

Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.