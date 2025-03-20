Local charity wins prestigious Diversity & Inclusion Award at Lincolnshire Business Awards 2025

Active Lincolnshire is celebrating a significant achievement after winning the coveted Diversity & Inclusion Award at the Lincolnshire Business Awards 2025.

The prestigious award, presented by Natalie Fahy from award sponsor Reach PLC recognises the charity’s unwavering commitment to embedding inclusion and diversity across all aspects of their work.

The annual business awards hosted by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce at the Lincolnshire Showground, on Friday 14 March, celebrated the outstanding achievements, innovation and resilience of organisations right here in Lincolnshire.

The Diversity & Inclusion award highlights Active Lincolnshire’s dedication to making sport and physical activity accessible to everyone—regardless of age, background, or ability—by breaking down barriers and championing inclusive practices across the county.

Natalie Fahy presenting the Diversity and Inclusion Award to Ian Brown and Emma Tatlow from Active Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Business Award judges were particularly impressed by Active Lincolnshire’s Inclusive Language Guide, launched in 2024. This guide supports the sport and physical activity sector in adopting language that fosters respect, inclusivity, and a sense of belonging for all participants.

Emma Tatlow, CEO of Active Lincolnshire commented: "We are delighted to have won this award. Inclusion and diversity are at the heart of everything we do, and receiving this award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to tackling inequalities in accessing sport and physical activity. We strive to drive meaningful change within the sport and physical activity sector.

"While we are honoured by this recognition, our journey toward greater inclusivity continues. This is not a one-time achievement—it’s a continuous commitment to pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and dismantling barriers. We remain committed to learning, evolving, and taking action to build a future where sport and physical activity are accessible to all."

Ian Brown, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Manager added: “This recognition isn't just for Active Lincolnshire, but for everyone who has been part of this journey—those who have supported, collaborated, and shared in the vision of making our sector more inclusive, diverse, and equitable. As leaders and change-makers in our field, we have a unique responsibility to ensure that all voices are heard and that opportunities are accessible to all. This is not just about fairness, it’s about driving innovation, fostering creativity, and building stronger, more resilient communities.”

Some of the highlights of how Active Lincolnshire have worked to build inclusivity into how people get active include:

Inclusive Language Guide – A sector-wide resource promoting respectful and inclusive communication.

– A sector-wide resource promoting respectful and inclusive communication. Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) – A strategic framework outlining actionable steps to promote EDI in Lincolnshire’s sports sector.

(DIAP) – A strategic framework outlining actionable steps to promote EDI in Lincolnshire’s sports sector. Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity EDI Advisory Group – Bringing together voices from underrepresented communities to shape inclusive programmes.

– Bringing together voices from underrepresented communities to shape inclusive programmes. Equality Impact Assessments – Ensuring all programs and projects are designed with inclusivity in mind.

– Ensuring all programs and projects are designed with inclusivity in mind. National Pilot Participation – Active involvement in Sport England’s ‘Moving to Inclusion’ initiative.

– Active involvement in Sport England’s ‘Moving to Inclusion’ initiative. Disability Confident Committed Status – Enhancing recruitment and career opportunities for people with disabilities.

– Enhancing recruitment and career opportunities for people with disabilities. Annual Sports Awards with a Focus on Inclusion – Increasing diverse nominations and introducing a dedicated Inclusion & Diversity Award.

– Increasing diverse nominations and introducing a dedicated Inclusion & Diversity Award. National Advocacy – Supporting evidence-based practices through the National Disability & Physical Activity Impact Collective.

– Supporting evidence-based practices through the National Disability & Physical Activity Impact Collective. A Diverse Workforce– 40% of staff self-identify as having a disability, ensuring representation at all levels

For more information about Active Lincolnshire and their commitment to Equality and Diversity visit : https://www.activelincolnshire.com/about-us/our-governance/equality-diversity-and-inclusion