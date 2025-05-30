Local showpeople visit Mablethorpe Library

Pictured left to right. Cllr Helen Parkhurst, Gary Campbell, Cllr Carl Tebbutt (Mayor) Lorraine Campell

Gary and Lorraine Campbell captivate audience with tales of fairground life at Mablethorpe Library's history event.

On Wednesday 28th May, Gary and Lorraine Campbell paid a visit to the library at Mablethorpe where, as part of the library's local history month, the pair gave an entertaining talk about their business life in the area and more generally the lives of travelling show people over the years

An enthusiastic audience were enthralled by their tales, some happy, some sad but all captivating. The talk was illustrated by photos and relics of times gone by.

After almost one and a half hours the talk concluded with a question and answer session and many people stayed behind to chat with them both.

There was also an exhibition to tie in with the talk with photos and items from Mablethorpe's rich fairground heritage, the centerpiece kindly loaned by Robert Manning of Dunes Leisure