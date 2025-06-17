Mablethorpe Library participates in the ‘Story Garden’ Summer Reading Challenge with free activities for families

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Mablethorpe Library to join the 'Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors' Summer Reading Challenge, discover new books, and explore the magical connection between storytelling and the natural world.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mablethorpe library's Summer Reading Challenge events include:

Saturday 5th July 9.00am-1.00pm Launch - Join up and make a nature zine

Thursday 24th July 10.30am-11.30am Animal Magic - Make a pop-up pet, an animal mask or try some origami

Thursday 31st July 10.30am-11.30am Sun Week - Come and make a pop-up sunflower and a suncatcher

Wednesday 6th August 10.30am-12.00pm - Help us create artwork to decorate Badger's Den and Owl's Nest at NT Sandilands

Wednesday 13th August 10.30am-12.00pm - Garden Week - Create a miniature garden and decorate pebbles

Monday 18th August 10.30am - 11.30am - Bug Week - Come and have a look at real bugs through a microscope and create your own bug friend

Thursday 28th August 10.30 - 11.30am - Bird Week - Join us to create bird feeders, make a feathered friend and listen to bird song.

Thursday 18th September 4.00pm - 5.30pm - Celebration Event - Join us for a Teddy Bears' Picnic and collect your medal

Visit Summer Reading Challenge | Lincolnshire Libraries to discover all the activities on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Challenge features beautiful illustrations by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola and invites young readers into an enchanting garden full of stories, creatures, and outdoor adventures.

Pam Hyde, library manager at Mablethorpe Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can't wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays.

"This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts. We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”