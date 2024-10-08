Maple Leaf celebrate Grandparents Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Most residents of which are grandparents and some even great grandparents, always have fascinating stories to tell and they shared these with us.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grandparents’ Day is a day dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the important contribution made by grandparents to their families.

It is an opportunity for families to show their appreciation, gratitude and respect for the older generation.

Grandparents’ Day was first introduced in the UK in 1990 by Age Concern.

Since October 2008, it’s been celebrated on the first Sunday of October every year.