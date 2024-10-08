Maple Leaf celebrate Grandparents Day

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:39 BST
Most residents of which are grandparents and some even great grandparents, always have fascinating stories to tell and they shared these with us.

Grandparents’ Day is a day dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the important contribution made by grandparents to their families.

It is an opportunity for families to show their appreciation, gratitude and respect for the older generation.

Grandparents’ Day was first introduced in the UK in 1990 by Age Concern.

Since October 2008, it’s been celebrated on the first Sunday of October every year.

