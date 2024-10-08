Maple Leaf celebrate Grandparents Day
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Most residents of which are grandparents and some even great grandparents, always have fascinating stories to tell and they shared these with us.
Grandparents’ Day is a day dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the important contribution made by grandparents to their families.
It is an opportunity for families to show their appreciation, gratitude and respect for the older generation.
Grandparents’ Day was first introduced in the UK in 1990 by Age Concern.
Since October 2008, it’s been celebrated on the first Sunday of October every year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.