Market Rasen Rotary changes President

The month change was hand over time at Market Rasen Rotary. In common with all other Rotary clubs world wide, Rasen Rotarians elect a new President to take office each July 1st.

Malcolm Stimpson thanked all the members for the help and assistance that they have given him throughout his year in office. It has been a transformative year; we have said goodbye to a number of members through house moves and also through tragic loss, and we have welcomed new members.

A year ago Malcom set out to ‘have some fun’ and ‘to do some good’ – now looking back he thinks that we did achieve just that. Another of his slogans was that ‘the little things we do can make a big difference to somebody somewhere’. We have helped to make differences in Africa by collecting spectacles and recycling them and also through our participation in the very successful TWAM project.

We have helped Ukraine by contributing to the supply of generators and also supplying medical equipment and medications. We helped the Purple Community Fund in the Philippines by collecting ring pulls from drink cans which they recycle into useful items that they can sell and so provide employment opportunities. We have supported Shelterbox to provide aid for disaster struck areas all over the world. We have also supported the Rotary Foundation which actively provides help and support for many projects worldwide.

Rotary is not just about its’ International activities, but it also supports local charities, notably the Lincs Notts Air Ambulance, Andy’s Hospice, the local food banks and the Market Rasen based Baby Bank. Environmental projects have also been undertaken, maintaining our tree plantation, digging a wildlife pond at Osgodby School and other supportive activities. Funds have been earned via store collections, quizzes, social activities and also by cooking burgers etc at various functions through the year.

Malcolm then went on to wish our incoming President, Dianne Tuckett all the very best for the year ahead. Dianne will be the first female president of the club, and he is sure that all members will give her their full support. Press officer Rtn, David Mason took this opportunity to present to Past President Malcolm a Yearbook he has prepared with all the press cuttings and information about the club’s activity throughout Malcolm’s year of office. This was very well received and serves as a useful club record of activities.

President Dianne Tuckett' President Dianne firstly wished to thank Past President Malcolm for his time in office and confirmed that she would take on his slogans – “to have fun and do good” and “little things can all add up to making a big difference somewhere”. Pres. Dianne also thanked members for agreeing to have her as their President and was looking forward to working together. She is hoping to get us more involved in our local Community and working with others as we move forward.

