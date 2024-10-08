Nunsthorpe Poetry Group at Louth Library to Celebrate National Poetry Day

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Nunsthorpe Poetry Group held a celebratory reading in the Conoco Room at Louth Library on the morning of National Poetry Day, Thursday 3rd October.

The group’s co-ordinator, Phyll Smith, began the event with a brief summary of its sixteen-year history, and went on to introduce each of the nine members as they stepped up to read some of their own poems.

The Forward Arts Foundation’s theme for the day was ‘Counting’, and interpretations ranged from lighthearted ideas (for instance, the number of poems in a reader’s selection) to the thought of how much every human being counts in the world.

The occasion attracted a sizeable audience, and there were opportunities for discussion during the interval and after the readings.