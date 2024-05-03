Opening Of Pavilion at retirement development to promote friendship and strengthen community bond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having quality relationships is one of the top predictors of overall health and happiness[1]. However, as you get older it’s only natural for friendship groups to get smaller. Finding ways to make new connections can be challenging – not least when you make a major life change such as downsizing to somewhere new due to a change in circumstances.

To help new friendships flourish and stave off feelings of loneliness, the retirement housebuilder has transformed its show home at the Tattershall Road development into a communal space, where homeowners can meet with loved ones for a warm beverage – or something stronger.

Social spaces such as these are especially important given that maintaining relationships, building new connections, and taking part in social activities can support better brain health, helping us to stay sharp as we age[2].

Outside Hotchkin Gardens Brand New Pavilion

Exclusive to homeowners at Hotchkin Gardens, the pavilion is expected to soon become a ‘hive of social activity’, ideal for events, parties, and sharing interests and passions with like-minded people. Sitting alongside it will be a sensory garden, providing further opportunities for residents to socialise and build lasting connections.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “As a company specialising in the development of friendly and welcoming communities for retirees, the happiness and welfare of older people is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we wanted to create a space that offered not just a quiet corner to hunker down in with a book, but also a space where homeowners can host parties for special occasions, pursue their hobbies, or grab a brew with a friend.

“Hotchkin Gardens is designed to make retirement living stress-free and enjoyable, with plenty of options to keep retirees active and fulfilled thanks to the stylish communal area and central location near to an array of amenities. For anyone interested in the warm and vibrant lifestyle on offer, we’d encourage you to get in touch with our friendly team to see how we can make a move work for you.”

Spacious, bright, and beautifully appointed,the nine one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom retirement bungalows and eight three-bedroom retirement cottages at Hotchkin Gardens have been ergonomically designed to make life easier for the over 55s. Each property boasts its own private back garden and well-maintained front garden, along with access to the pavilion and charming sensory garden. For peace of mind, safety and security alarms are fitted as standard.

Opening Of Pavilion At Woodhall Spa Retirement Development, Hotchkin Gardens

At Hotchkin Gardens, purchase prices for a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom retirement home starting from £229,950.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.