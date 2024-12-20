Reach out, stay close: supporting mental health and navigating suicidal thoughts this Christmas

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

As Christmas approaches, a time often portrayed as joyful and celebratory, many individuals face significant mental health challenges.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To address these struggles, CPSL Mind’s STOP Suicide project has launched the "Reach Out, Stay Close" Christmas campaign — aimed at supporting those experiencing suicidal thoughts and the people around them.

Festive Mental Health Challenges. Research shows that the festive season can exacerbate feelings of loneliness, grief, financial stress, and isolation, especially among high-risk communities: Neurodivergent individuals, migrants, and LGBTQ+ people, who often face unique challenges, from sensory overload to homesickness and family rejection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to research by Mental Health UK:• 80% (of 1,000 respondents) considered their mental health symptoms to get worse over the festive period (1), and • Nearly three-quarters said the Christmas season made them feel lonelier even when surrounded by family and friends (2).

Providing Tools for Support. The "Reach Out, Stay Close" campaign offers actionable tips to help individuals and communities navigate the challenges of the season. This includes:

1. Starting Difficult Conversations: Encouraging open and empathetic discussions about suicidal thoughts. Asking direct questions like, "Are you thinking about ending your life?" can be lifesaving.

2. Promoting Crisis Helplines: Providing access to 24/7 lifelines such as Samaritans (116 123) and Shout (Text SHOUT to 85258).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Highlighting Community Insights: Amplifying voices from high-risk groups to foster understanding and inclusivity.

A Call to Action: The project urges everyone to "reach out and stay close" to those who may be struggling. By visiting stopsuicidepledge.org you can download resources such as conversation guides, access mental health helplines, and learn more about creating a supportive environment during the festive season on their blog.

"Christmas can be one of the hardest times of the year for many. By raising awareness of the challenges faced, equipping people with the right tools and fostering empathy, we can help save lives," said India Marshall-Roads, Campaign Lead at CPSL Mind.

"The smallest act of care—a conversation, a check-in, or sharing helpline numbers—it can be the lifeline someone needs to keep going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re struggling this festive season, please know that help is available and you can get through this. And if you’re in a position to support others, remember: reaching out shows you care, and staying close can save lives.

More information is available at stopsuicidepledge.org/reach-out-stay-close-supporting-each-others-mental-health-at-christmas/ or follow their social media accounts: @STOPSuicideCam.