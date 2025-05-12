Revesby Estate WFE Accreditation Commitment

Revesby Parkland

Wildlife Estates Accreditation is ‘the label of excellence in land management for championing the enhancement of wildlife and biodiversity through independent assessment. Owners and managers of Wildlife Farms & Estates commit to ten fundamental principles in the responsible management of wildlife (the Wildlife Estates Charter) and to compliance with EU/UK legislation.' Revesby Estates has committed to achieving this accreditation by understanding and improving wildlife ecosystems.

The Revesby Estate in rural Lincolnshire can trace its history back to the mid-12th century.

Today’s Estate, which has been in the Wiggins-Davies family for over 300 years, includes farming, forestry, cottage rentals, commercial rentals, storage container rentals, stable rentals, events, fisheries, firewood and venison.

Its four key values are centred around the protection and improvement of the natural environment, community and culture, heritage and its visual character.

CEO Peter Wiggins-Davies, a Nuffield Farming Scholar, feels a strong sense of responsibility for his family estate.

He said: “As generations before me had theirs, it is now my time. My actions will reflect how future generations refer to my stewardship and enjoy the estate.”

Peter was introduced to WFE by Steering Committee member Ed Barnston of the Barnston Estate in Cheshire and signed up to Level 1 after attending our 2024 Symposium.

Currently undergoing their Level 2 accreditation they have empowered the Estate team to get involved so they can all learn from the process, rather than outsource the work to others.

Peter said: “We were very impressed with the Symposium which we felt represented the industry well. It was also good to hear from speakers such as Ross Ewing from Wildlife Estates Scotland and how they have the buy-in from the Scottish Government.

“With all the science behind it, and the political landscape, now feels like exactly the right time for us to be going for our own WFE accreditation.

“Over this year we’re mapping out the Estate and carrying out a baseline of all our species, habitats and natural resources. We’ve invested in software to help us to do this. This work will help us to understand what we need to improve and what success looks like.

“It’s a huge job but we have split it down into manageable chunks and we’re using sub-committees so we can do the work over a two-year period. We’re expecting most of the heavy lifting to be at the start.

“What’s interesting is how much we are learning straight away. Adrian Williams, our Assistant Farm Manager, has gathered data which has enabled our Farm Manager Peter Cartwright to go further with his stewardship application.

“WFE is a good thing for landowners to do. We’re the boots on the ground who can make informed decisions and can make change happen. That’s exciting.

“As custodians, it’s so important for us to leave the land in a better condition for future generations.”

Revesby’s tips for Level 2 by Adrian Williams, Assistant Farm Manager

Don’t be overwhelmed by the work that needs to be done. Split it down into manageable chunks and create sub-committees for different areas. We’re starting with hedges and trees and then will look at our waterways and animal and bird life.

Meet monthly so you can share updates and keep everyone engaged in the process.

Don’t be afraid to set a long timetable to get the work done. It needs to fit round the busy daily life of the Estate so you get everyone’s buy-in.

Invest in technology to help with the mapping process. We use Land App which helps to consolidate and understand your land today and how to plan for the future.

As we complete each key area we’re planning to share our updates with the local community so they can also understand the importance of what we’re doing.

Details on the Symposium, which is going to be on Sept 24 in Cheshire on the Cholmondeley Estate can be found here: wildlifeestates.org.uk/blog/f/save-the-date-for-the-next-wfe-symposium